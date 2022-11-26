Kids are calling Santa

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - An entertainment company in Knoxville called Santa on Call is giving businesses and families an opportunity to meet Santa.

Started by the Freeman family, the company has been in business for more than 30 years.

Crystal Freeman, scheduling coordinator at Santa on Call, said helping people meet Santa brings them joy.

“People want to see Santa, so we try to make that happen,” Freeman said.

According to Freeman, there was so much demand for Santa, that they also have a personal cell phone number for him to speak with kids. It’s a chance for them to share with him their Christmas wish list.

“That does go directly to Santa. That is his phone that is his actual cell phone number,” Freeman said.

The phone numbers to either schedule or call him personally can be found below.

Scheduling - (865) 659-5023

Santa - (865) 659-5024

For more information, you can visit Santa on Call’s official website.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.