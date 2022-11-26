Heartland Votes

First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

Windy and wet tonight....plus....severe threat next week?
Dreary and rainy afternoon. (Source: Pixabay/stock image)
Dreary and rainy afternoon. (Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 4:49 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Areas of dense fog this morning could linger for a while; some icy patches are also possible mainly on bridges and overpasses with surface temps just below freezing.   Otherwise our next weather system is winding up to our southwest this morning and will bring rain and possible thundershowers to the area late today into Sunday morning.  The severe storm threat will be low tonight but it will be a windy night with a chance of some heavy showers/thundershowers at times.  Locally heavy rain is likely.  Note that today’s ‘highs’ could actually be after sunset as south winds pick up.   Rain will end Sunday morning but it will stay breezy and cool as the system pushes off to the east.

Our next active weather looks to be Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning.   Moderate instability combined with significant shear could result in some strong to severe thunderstorms especially Tuesday evening and Tuesday night, so stay tuned.  Behind that system it will be chilly but dry to end the work week, but another wet pattern may redevelop by next weekend.

Rain moving in for Saturday