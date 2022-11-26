Heartland Votes

First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

Wind and rain tonight.......severe threat next week?
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
A strong low pressure area will move from SW to NE across the region overnight,  bringing wind, rain and a chance of thunderstorms.  Cool light rain this evening will become more showery overnight behind a warm front.  Although we are not outlooked by SPC,  there will be very strong shear and a few thunderstorms with heavy rain and gusty winds are possible.   Showers will linger into Sunday morning before we dry out for the afternoon….but it will remain mostly cloudy and gusty west winds are likely through about noon.

After a break on Monday,  an upper trough and strong cold front will approach from the west Tuesday night.  SPC is watching our area for a severe storm threat with this Tuesday evening into Tuesday night.  Instability looks modest but shear will be strong.   Behind the front it will turn windy and much cooler on Wednesday…and will stay chilly and dry for the rest of the week.

