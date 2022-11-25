Rain moving in for Saturday

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Friday Evening Heartland. We saw a good bit of sunshine late this afternoon after early day clouds. For this evening we will see clear skies and cool temperatures. Patchy dense fog will develop as well. Lows by morning will be in the lower to middle 30s.

Saturday, skies will become cloudy and rain showers will move in late. Highs will reach the middle to upper 50s. Showers will become likely with a few isolated thunderstorms possible Saturday night. Rain will move out of the area on Sunday.

