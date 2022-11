PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - After the ferry ramp was unable to reach the Missouri Landing this morning, the Dorena-Hickman Ferry was closed.

The river level at Cairo was 12.79 ft.

The ferry will probably stay closed until there is substantial rainfall upstream.

It is expected to keep dropping in the coming two weeks.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.