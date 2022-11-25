Heartland Votes

JLo announces first album in 8 years

JLo dropped the announcement on the 20th anniversary of her 2002 record “This is Me … Then.” (TWITTER|@JLO, CNN, POOL)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
(CNN) - Jennifer Lopez is returning to music with a new album that has a link to one of her past classics.

It’s called “This is Me … Now” and, according to a press release, it focuses on the journey the singer has made over the past 20 years.

JLo dropped the announcement on the 20th anniversary of her 2002 record “This is Me … Then.”

It featured the big hit “Jenny From the Block” and a song for her then-fiance, Ben Affleck, called “Dear Ben.”

Affleck and Lopez later broke up but have since returned to each other and are now married.

The new album reflects that with a new song called “Dear Ben, pt. II.”

In a recent interview in Vogue magazine, Lopez said she’s not a tortured artist and, in spite of ups and downs in life, she makes her best music when she’s happy and full of love.

