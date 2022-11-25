First Alert: Some clouds, fog to give away to sunny, cool Friday

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A brief chance to dry out today before our next weather system moves in over the weekend.

Brian Alworth says some clouds, fog and sprinkles this morning will gradually clear out from northwest to southeast today, leading to a mostly sunny and coolish afternoon, with highs in the 50s.

This evening looks mostly clear, but some fog and clouds could start to redevelop later tonight as our next system gets a bit closer.

And then tomorrow a large upper low will be lifting northeast out of Arkansas, spreading another round of rain and maybe even a few thundershowers late Saturday into Sunday morning.

Not outlooked for severe, but some heavier rainfall is possible with this one.

Showers should move out Sunday morning, leading to a breezy and cooler day.

At this point no serious winter weather is in the outlook as we move from November into early December.

One system that does bear watching will be a cold front Tuesday night into Wednesday morning of next week, which the Storm Prediction Center is watching for the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms.

We’ll keep an eye on this as models evolve.

