Drier weather for your Black Friday

By Grant Dade
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 10:04 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Thanksgiving Night Heartland. I hope everyone had a great day with friends and family. For tonight we will see cloudy skies and a few light showers. Most of the rain will dissipate by the predawn hours on Friday. Lows will be in the lower to middle 40s.

For your Friday we will see clearing skies and pleasant temperatures. For the shoppers we will see cloudy skies and patchy fog early tomorrow morning. By the afternoon we will see mostly sunny skies with highs reaching the middle 50s.

