Heartland Votes

Rain moving in for Thanksgiving

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Grant Dade
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. Clouds continue to increase across the area this evening as a disturbance moves towards the Heartland. These clouds will help keep temperatures warmer tonight compared to the last few night. Lows by morning will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Thanksgiving will be cloudy with off and on rain. We will likely see some drier air move in during the evening hours. Highs will reach the lower 50s except upper 50s in our far eastern counties where rain will move in later.

For all the shoppers on Friday it appears as though the rain will move out. It will remain cloudy with an isolated shower possible but the bulk of the rain will be gone. Temperatures will be in the 40s Friday morning.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic was backed up at Benton exit 80 on I-55 southbound during the morning commute Tuesday. ...
Cape Girardeau man killed in early morning crash on I-55 near Benton, Mo.
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
“I want this company to come and pick it up,” Harrison said. “And if they do, all is well that...
Phoenix homeowner finds over a ton of mulch dumped in her driveway
Crews from multiple agencies responded Tuesday morning to a grain bin rescue in near Etowah in...
Man rescued from grain bin ‘awake and talking’
Jimmy Dale Hicks was wanted by the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department for questioning on...
Man police considered dangerous found, taken into custody

Latest News

First Alert Forecast @ 6PM on 11/23/2022
First Alert Forecast @ 6PM on 11/23/2022
First Alert Forecast @ 5PM on 11/23/2022
First Alert Forecast @ 5PM on 11/23/2022
First Alert Forecast @ 4PM on 11/23/2022
First Alert Forecast @ 4PM on 11/23/2022
Your First Alert forecast at noon on 11/23.
First Alert noon forecast on 11/23