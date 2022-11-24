Rain moving in for Thanksgiving

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. Clouds continue to increase across the area this evening as a disturbance moves towards the Heartland. These clouds will help keep temperatures warmer tonight compared to the last few night. Lows by morning will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Thanksgiving will be cloudy with off and on rain. We will likely see some drier air move in during the evening hours. Highs will reach the lower 50s except upper 50s in our far eastern counties where rain will move in later.

For all the shoppers on Friday it appears as though the rain will move out. It will remain cloudy with an isolated shower possible but the bulk of the rain will be gone. Temperatures will be in the 40s Friday morning.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.