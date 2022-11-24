First Alert Thursday Morning Outlook

Shaping up to be a wet but not wintry Thanksgiving as a weather system lifts SW to NE across the region today and tonight. Rain overall looks to be mainly on the light side, but fairly widespread today…..with rain becoming lighter and more scattered tonight as cooler and drier air moves back in from the northwest behind a weak cold front. Friday will be mainly dry and breezy with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 50s.

Another weather system will move through the area late Saturday into Saturday night…once again moving in from the southwest. Again this will be a rain event with no winter precip expected in our region. The heaviest rain looks to be Saturday night…with rain ending by Sunday morning. Then we’ll get a chance to dry out on Monday and Tuesday of next week, before a stronger cold front approaches Tuesday night. A long way off, but this system may bring a threat of thunderstorms, so stay tuned.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.