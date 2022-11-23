Tree Lighting event with the Association of the Miraculous Medal

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (HEARTLAND WEEKEND) - The National Shrine of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal is inviting others to attend their annual tree lighting event on the Shrine grounds.

The “Lighting the Way to Hope” Tree Lighting event will take place on Sunday, December 4. The Vincentian Marian Youth Mass will be at 5 p.m. with Father Pat McDevitt, followed by the tree lighting at 6 p.m. A tree near the Shrine Church will be decorated with lights for the holiday season.

This is also an opportunity to help those in need during the Christmas season. Visitors coming to the event are asked to bring at least one non-perishable item that will help the Ladies of Charity Food Pantry attend to the needs of others in their community.

Hot chocolate and cookies will be available as you enjoy the Christmas decorations on the grounds. For questions, you may contact the church at 1-800-264-6279, email them at ammfather@amm.org, or visit the Association of the Miraculous Medal Facebook page.

