Heartland Votes

Tree Lighting event with the Association of the Miraculous Medal

The National Shrine of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal is inviting others to attend their...
The National Shrine of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal is inviting others to attend their annual tree lighting event on the Shrine grounds.(KFVS)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (HEARTLAND WEEKEND) - The National Shrine of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal is inviting others to attend their annual tree lighting event on the Shrine grounds.

The “Lighting the Way to Hope” Tree Lighting event will take place on Sunday, December 4. The Vincentian Marian Youth Mass will be at 5 p.m. with Father Pat McDevitt, followed by the tree lighting at 6 p.m. A tree near the Shrine Church will be decorated with lights for the holiday season.

This is also an opportunity to help those in need during the Christmas season. Visitors coming to the event are asked to bring at least one non-perishable item that will help the Ladies of Charity Food Pantry attend to the needs of others in their community.

Hot chocolate and cookies will be available as you enjoy the Christmas decorations on the grounds. For questions, you may contact the church at 1-800-264-6279, email them at ammfather@amm.org, or visit the Association of the Miraculous Medal Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic was backed up at Benton exit 80 on I-55 southbound during the morning commute Tuesday. ...
Cape Girardeau man killed in early morning crash on I-55 near Benton, Mo.
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
“I want this company to come and pick it up,” Harrison said. “And if they do, all is well that...
Phoenix homeowner finds over a ton of mulch dumped in her driveway
Crews from multiple agencies responded Tuesday morning to a grain bin rescue in near Etowah in...
Man rescued from grain bin ‘awake and talking’
Jimmy Dale Hicks was wanted by the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department for questioning on...
Man police considered dangerous found, taken into custody