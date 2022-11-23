Thieves caught on camera shoplifting $300 worth of laundry detergent from Dollar General, according to MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officers responded to a burglary at a Dollar General where approximately $300 worth of Tide and Gain laundry detergent liquid was stolen.

Memphis police responded to the shoplifting on Tuesday morning around 9:06 a.m. when they received a call from the store manager at the Dollar General on 1294 Lamar Avenue.

According to police, there were three unknown suspects involved in the theft. The first suspect was seen on camera stealing from the stockroom. The other two suspects appeared to be lookouts as they walked through the store acting as shoppers.

After stealing the items, the suspects left in a beige or silver Jeep Commander with unknown tags.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.