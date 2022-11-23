Heartland Votes

SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital president to leave for new leadership role

Jeremy Bradford’s last day will be Friday, December 23.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 8:16 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - After several years of serving as president of SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital, Jeremy Bradford will be leaving.

According to a release from the hospital on Tuesday, November 22, Bradford will be leaving for a new leadership role as president and CEO of CalvertHealth in Prince Frederick, Maryland.

According to the release, Bradford’s last day will be Friday, December 23.

Michael Baumgartner, current SSM Health Illinois regional president, will assume the role of president of Good Samaritan Hospital.

“Jeremy Bradford has been a true partner and asset to the SSM Health and communities we serve throughout Southern Illinois, and we wish he and his family the very best in this next phase of their journey,” Baumgartner said in the release.

He began his career with SSM Health as region vice president of operations and took on the role of president in early 2019.

