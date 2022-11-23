Heartland Votes

SEMO Basketball dominates William Woods at home

SEMO men's basketball defeated William Woods at home Tuesday night, Nov. 22.
By Todd Richards
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 9:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The SEMO Basketball team won big Tuesday night, November 22 at the Show Me Center 87-49 over William Woods.

Josh Mitchell and Kobe Clark shared scoring honors for the Redhawks with 14 points each.

With the win, Southeast improved to 4-1 on the season.

SEMO returns to action Saturday in the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Tournament against Boston at 1 p.m.

