Heartland Votes

Science behind mistletoe in Kentucky explained

Mistletoe berries.
Mistletoe berries.(WVLT)
By Jason Lindsey
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s that time of the year when you might find yourself underneath the mistletoe and if that special someone is next to you, you might get a kiss on the lips.

Did you know what you are kissing under is actually called a Hemiparasite, meaning that it doesn’t solely rely on its host, the tree, for survival?

Most likely if you’ve been hiking in the forest, you’ve already walked underneath the mistletoe. All you have to do is look up.

“As our deciduous trees all drop their leaves, their leaves, the big green balls of mistletoe become extremely conspicuous during the winter months, and so people see it and become curious about it,” horticulture educator Jamie Dockery said. “The species we have in Kentucky, Phoradendron serotinum, there are hundreds of species of mistletoe in warmer parts of the world. We only have the one in this region.”

How does the mistletoe get up in the tree? it’s pretty simple: birds. they love to eat the berries from the mistletoe. They then carry those seeds from tree top to tree top.

Mistletoe hunters have found the kissing plant, in every county across Kentucky, except for Grant.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic was backed up at Benton exit 80 on I-55 southbound during the morning commute Tuesday. ...
Cape Girardeau man killed in early morning crash on I-55 near Benton, Mo.
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
“I want this company to come and pick it up,” Harrison said. “And if they do, all is well that...
Phoenix homeowner finds over a ton of mulch dumped in her driveway
Crews from multiple agencies responded Tuesday morning to a grain bin rescue in near Etowah in...
Man rescued from grain bin ‘awake and talking’
Jimmy Dale Hicks was wanted by the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department for questioning on...
Man police considered dangerous found, taken into custody

Latest News

The National Shrine of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal is inviting others to attend their...
Tree Lighting event with the Association of the Miraculous Medal
Two people were charged in connection with an investigation after some puppies were dumped on...
2 people charged in connection with investigation into puppies dumped side of Hickman Co. road
Hunters in Illinois harvested a preliminary total of 52,354 deer during the first weekend of...
Hunters harvest more than 52,000 deer during first weekend of Illinois firearm season
Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation shows that deer hunters in...
Mo. Dept. of Conservation reports more than 100,000 deer harvested during Nov. portion of firearms deer season
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Weekly Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19