Possible expansion coming to Missouri highway

By Jace Passmore
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 9:42 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
CARDWELL, Ark. (KAIT) - Drivers in Missouri may have new options on the road.

The Missouri Department of Transportation wants to expand Highway 412 to four lanes each way between Mr. T’s to just south of Kennett.

The area is a 20-mile stretch driven by over 6,000 people a day.

Many citizens are excited there is the possibility of the highway expanding.

Former Cardwell Fire Chief Larry Russell said during his time with the department, he responded to multiple calls regarding crashes on the highway.

“There have been a few accidents there. I think it will clear up that congestion there,” he said.

The area where Russell saw the most crashes was in front of Mr. T’s where the highway goes from four lanes into two.

He explained he has lived in Cardwell for over half a century and has been patiently awaiting some sort of expansion.

Russell added he believes this could possibly bring a store to town due to the increased traffic flow.

The Dunklin County Commission contributed $500,000 toward the completion of the environmental work. Although the funding has not been secured for future construction on the corridor.

MoDOT will hold a community briefing at the Senath-Hornersville High School gym on Thursday, Dec. 8 from 4 to 6 p.m.

