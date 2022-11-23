Heartland Votes

Police: Young Caruthersville child flown to hospital for treatment of drugs

Caruthersville Police are investigating what caused a young child to be hospitalized.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 4:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Caruthersville Police are investigating what caused a young child to be hospitalized.

Officers were called to Pemiscot Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, November 22 in reference to a sick child.

Police said the child was being treated for drugs in their system.

The child was later flown to a Memphis hospital for further treatment.

Investigators learned the child was living with their mother at an apartment on East Haven Drive.

They said this is where the child became sick.

Police said the incident is still under investigation.

