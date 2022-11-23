Part of KY 121-Business in Mayfield to close Sat. for Christmas parade

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Part of KY 121-Business will close Saturday, November 26 for the Christmas parade.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the parade route runs southward along KY 121-Business/South 6th Street/Paris Road from Walnut Street. The parade will then turn east onto East Douthitt Street where it will end at Mayfield High School.

They said this section of KY 121-Business is expected to be closed to through traffic starting around 4:45 p.m.

The parade will start around 5 p.m. and last about an hour.

KYTC crews expect traffic to go back to normal by about 7 p.m.

Drivers wanting to avoid the parade route should self-detour via side streets or the KY 121 Mayfield Bypass. Trucks should seek an appropriate state route based on vehicle weight.

Other holiday events on Saturday in Mayfield include a Christmas Barn Market and festival of lights.

