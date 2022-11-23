Parson announces $23M matching grant to create law enforcement complex in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) – Missouri Governor Mike Parson has announced a matching grant for St. Louis County to create a law enforcement complex.

The $23 million matching grant will go towards establishing a regional intelligence and information center and law enforcement training complex. In addition, Parson said that St. Louis County has agreed to also invest at least $23 million for the law enforcement complex.

“Keeping Missourians safe and secure requires investments in training, technology, and modern, well-equipped facilities so law enforcement can continue to advance its capabilities to meet today’s challenges,” Governor Mike Parson said. “This $23 million in state funding, which is contingent on equivalent local funding, will help build a state-of-the-art complex that is an important investment in the future of public safety for St. Louis County communities and businesses.”

According to Parson’s office, funding for the state award is made available through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and through Missouri House Bill 3020.

