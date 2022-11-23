Heartland Votes

Nativities from Around the World returns to Cape Girardeau

FILE PHOTO. Hundreds of nativities from many worldwide cultures will be on display at the church's temporary location at 1732 N. Kingshighway, just north of Lexington Ave.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Nativities from Around the World will return for its 8th year, after not being held since 2019 due to the pandemic and then a fire that destroyed the church in April 2021.

According to a release from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, hundreds of nativities from many worldwide cultures will be on display at its temporary location at 1732 N. Kingshighway, just north of Lexington Ave.

You can browse through hundreds of nativities Thursday and Friday, December 1-2 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“We are excited to share the display again with our friends and neighbors. It is a return to one more of the things that we love that have been on hold. It is magical to see all the varied sets displayed together, each one a unique expression of the artist and his culture. Renew a family tradition, or add a new one this year,” Claudia Mueller, event chair, said in the release.

The nativity display is free and open to the public.

