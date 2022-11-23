More than $9M granted to educational, career programs in Ill.

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Community College Board granted more than $9 million to organizations and community colleges throughout the state.

Some southern Illinois colleges made the list. They include:

Rend Lake College - $83,819.80

Shawnee Community College - $248,000

Southeastern Illinois College - $115,046.87

According to a release from ICCB, the money will be used to “help minority and low-income students as well as individuals with disabilities remove barriers to completing their education and career goals...”

ICCB said it increased its funding from $4 million in 2021 to $9.1 million in 2022.

“The Illinois Community College Board is committed to bridging equity gaps in education by investing in our own community college system as well as other community organizations throughout Illinois that focus on removing barriers for traditionally underserved students. Supporting and scaling effective and equitable education and career opportunities is critical to the ICCB mission,” ICCB executive director Brian Durham said in the release.

The IBT grant funds are intended to help colleges and community organizations meet four main objectives:

Adult Education Bridge and Integrated Education and Training Programming: Create new and greatly expand bridge or integrated education and training programming, including basic reading, math, and language skills, occupational competencies, and employability skills.

Seamless Transitions for College and Career Pathways: Implement programs that provide seamless transitions from high school to college or between postsecondary institutions.

Wrap-around Support Services: Utilize transition/wrap-around services which provide students with the information and assistance they need to equitably access and persist along their career pathway.

Seamless Transitions for Students with Disabilities: Create comprehensive programming for individuals with disabilities that provides vocational services, psychological counseling, transitional and educational services, and job placement activities in order for them to live and work independently in the community.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.