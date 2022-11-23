Mo. Dept. of Conservation reports more than 100,000 deer harvested during Nov. portion of firearms deer season

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation shows that deer hunters in Missouri harvested 197,724 deer during the November portion of firearms deer season, Nov. 12-22.

According to the MDC, out of the 197,724 deer harvested, 102,633 were antlered bucks, 16,929 were button bucks, and 78,162 were does.

Top harvest counties were Franklin with 4,175 deer harvested, Texas with 3,607, and Callaway with 3,416.

Last year hunters checked 188,928 deer during the November portion of firearms deer season with 102,054 being antlered bucks, 16,537 being button bucks, and 70,337 being does.

“It would have been hard to ask for much better weather during the November portion than what hunters experienced this year,” said MDC Cervid Program Supervisor Jason Isabelle. “To have sustained temperatures that were well below average for nearly the entire season portion was quite remarkable.”

Isabelle noted that the colder weather likely resulted in increased deer movements, contributing to this year’s higher harvest total.

Missouri’s archery deer and turkey season resumes Nov. 23 through Jan. 15, 2023.

The late youth portion of firearms season runs Nov. 25-27.

The antlerless portion of firearms deer season runs Dec. 3-11 (in open counties) followed by the alternative methods portion Dec. 24 through Jan. 3, 2023.

Learn more about deer hunting in Missouri online at mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/deer.

