Heartland Votes

Missouri State Highway Patrol expecting extra holiday traffic; full force of officers planned

Missouri Highway Patrol warns about dangers on the road during busy Thanksgiving travel.
Missouri Highway Patrol warns about dangers on the road during busy Thanksgiving travel.(ky3)
By Elizabeth VanMetre
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a crash happened every 11 minutes during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend last year. They expect more to be on the road this year.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says it will have as many troopers on the roads as possible during each shift.

Troopers will assist motorists needing it. And they will make sure those on the road are following the rules.

”Visibility on our part is our number one priority as far as that enforcement and getting people to say I need to check my speed,” says Sergeant Michael McClure.

He says they will have focused efforts starting Wednesday at 6 p.m. It will last until Sunday at midnight. The patrol reminds drivers to obey speed laws to avoid being pulled over and wear seatbelts.

Twelve people died in 2021 during the Thanksgiving holiday on Missouri roads. Another 540 people suffered injuries.

