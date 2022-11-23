Heartland Votes

Michigan man charged with threatening congressman, FBI head

Neil Walter of the Flint area was arrested and charged in federal court. No one was harmed. (Credit: CNN Newsource, FBI)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 8:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan man used the phone and internet to make violent threats against a California congressman and the head of the FBI, authorities said Tuesday.

Neil Walter of the Flint area was arrested and charged in federal court. No one was harmed.

Walter’s parents told investigators that their son has a history of mental illness and wasn’t getting treatment, FBI agent Sean Thomas said in an affidavit filed to support the charge.

Walter is accused of leaving a Nov. 3 phone message for U.S. Rep. John Garamendi, a California Democrat, saying he was going to die.

On Nov. 19, Walter posted comments on Facebook next to a video of FBI Director Christopher Wray, threatening to kill him, Thomas said.

Walter had a gun in his hand when local police visited his home on Nov. 8, the FBI said.

“Although no direct threats were made towards law enforcement, Walter did claim that he would defend himself against the U.S. government,” Thomas said.

Walter went on a rant about kids being assaulted and a lawsuit involving Russian leader Vladimir Putin, the agent said.

Walter will remain in custody at least until a hearing on Dec. 1. A message seeking comment was left for his attorney.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic was backed up at Benton exit 80 on I-55 southbound during the morning commute Tuesday. ...
Cape Girardeau man killed in early morning crash on I-55 near Benton, Mo.
“I want this company to come and pick it up,” Harrison said. “And if they do, all is well that...
Phoenix homeowner finds over a ton of mulch dumped in her driveway
Jimmy Dale Hicks was wanted by the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department for questioning on...
Man police considered dangerous found, taken into custody
Crews from multiple agencies responded Tuesday morning to a grain bin rescue in near Etowah in...
Man rescued from grain bin ‘awake and talking’
Oklahoma police say suspect in killings of 4 people at marijuana farm has been arrested in...
Oklahoma police: Suspect nabbed in killings of 4 at pot farm

Latest News

Ukrainian authorities say a 2-day-old baby was killed when an overnight rocket attack on...
Russian strikes kill 3 in Kyiv, wide power outages reported
A newborn baby has been killed in Russian strikes on a maternity ward in Ukraine's southern...
Newborn killed at hospital hit by Russia, Ukraine officials say
In this image provided by Central Emergency Services for the Kenai Peninsula Borough,...
Alaska firefighters help rescue a moose trapped in a home
Gov. Parson announces new AG
The FIT test is an at-home colon cancer screening test that requires no prescription or...
Health department offers cancer screening with flu shot