Ky. State Police Post 1 host ‘Cram the Cruiser’ in Murray

By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 8:33 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police Post 1 will host a “Cram the Cruiser” food drive on Friday, December 2.

According to a release from KSP, the cruiser will be set up at Kroger, 808 N. 12th Street, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

They said a cruiser will also be parked outside Post 1 at 8366 U.S. Highway 45 N. in Hickory from Nov. 22 through Dec. 2.

You can bring non-perishable food to help families across the Commonwealth.

