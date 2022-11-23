Ky. State Police Post 1 host ‘Cram the Cruiser’ in Murray

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police Post 1 will host a “Cram the Cruiser” food drive on Friday, December 2.

According to a release from KSP, the cruiser will be set up at Kroger, 808 N. 12th Street, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

They said a cruiser will also be parked outside Post 1 at 8366 U.S. Highway 45 N. in Hickory from Nov. 22 through Dec. 2.

You can bring non-perishable food to help families across the Commonwealth.

