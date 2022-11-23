Hunters harvest more than 52,000 deer during first weekend of Illinois firearm season

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Hunters in Illinois harvested a preliminary total of 52,354 deer during the first weekend of the Illinois firearm deer season November 18-20.

According to the Department of Natural Resources, hunters took 48,964 deer during the first firearm weekend in 2021.

In some southern Illinois counties, the preliminary deer harvest totals for 2022 compared to previous years includes:

Alexander County 2020 - 257 2021 - 264 2022 - 239

Franklin County 2020 - 749 2021 - 848 2022 - 956

Jackson County 2020 - 1,230 2021 - 1,290 2022 - 1,484

Jefferson County 2020 - 1,087 2021 - 1,228 2022 - 1,249

Massac County 2020 - 220 2021 - 238 2022 - 268

Perry County 2020 - 719 2021 - 783 2022 - 969

Pope County 2020 - 888 2021 - 934 2022 - 1,068

Pulaski County 2020 - 178 2021 - 190 2022 - 222

Randolph County 2020 - 1,341 2021 - 1,457 2022 - 1,518

Union County 2020 - 773 2021 - 795 2022 - 812

Williamson County 2020 - 950 2021 - 1,109 2022 - 1,287



Illinois’ seven-day firearm deer season will end December 1-4.

Other deer hunting opportunities in the weeks ahead include:

Muzzleloader-only deer season Dec. 9-11

Late-winter antlerless-only and Chronic Wasting Disease deer seasons (in select counties only) Dec. 29 - Jan. 1 and Jan. 13-15

Archery deer season continues through Jan. 15. (Note: archery deer hunting is closed Dec. 1-4 in counties open for firearm deer season.)

Other information and a table of preliminary Illinois firearm deer harvest totals by county for the first weekend of the 2022 season, and comparable totals for 2020 and 2021, can be found here.

