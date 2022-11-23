Heartland Votes

Holiday canned food drive to benefit Carbondale food pantry

By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 8:28 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A holiday canned food drive will benefit the Carbondale food pantry.

According to a release from State Representative Paul Jacobs’ office, canned food items can be dropped off by appointment through Friday, December 16 at his Carbondale office, 206 W. College, Suite 122.

“We have a many wonderful organizations in our community that work hard to provide for those less fortunate during the holiday season,” Jacobs said in the release. “My office will be collecting canned food items throughout the weeks leading up to Christmas to assist the Carbondale food pantry with their efforts in feeding hungry folks throughout the holiday season and beyond. This is just one small effort, but together we can make a major difference for children and working families.”

Those wishing to donate can call the office at 618-534-9880 or email jacobs@ILHouseGOP.org to set up a time to drop off items.

