Health department offers cancer screening with flu shot

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) is offering a cancer screening kit for those who come in to get a flu shot.

The health department is offering a free at-home FIT kit to screen for colorectal cancer.

FIT stands for Fecal Immunochemical Test.

S7HD says the test is for anyone 45 and older who hasn’t had a colonoscopy in 10 years.

They also advise the FIT is not meant to take the place of colonoscopy, but to be used as a comfortable option for patients to screen for colon cancer.

The tests are available through a partnership with Center for Asian Health Equity (CAHE).

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that people at average risk of colorectal cancer to start regular screening at age 45.

S7HD reports colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths in men and third leading in women in the U.S.

For more information on FIT and how to get a test kit, contact S7HD at 618-634-2297 ext. 9161.

S7HD has several locations throughout their coverage area in Alexander, Hardin, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski and Union Counties.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.