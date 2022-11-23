HERMITAGE, Mo. (KY3) - A former southwest Missouri High School basketball coach faces new charges alleging sex crimes.

Charles Dwayne Dryer, 44, was charged in Hickory County Tuesday with two felony counts of statutory sodomy and one felony count of statutory rape. Online court records indicate the charges stem from an incident in 2011.

There is a warrant from Hickory County for Dryer’s arrest.

Dryer already faces several sex crimes charges for incidents involving students attending an Iron County school. He’s charged with forcible rape, sodomy, statutory rape, and sexual contact with a student.

Investigators say the incidents date back to the 2007-2008 school year. Dryer was a coach in the Iron County School District. Investigators say Dryer had sexual relations with multiple students. One student told investigators she continued a relationship because she was worried about failing a class with Dryer.

Dryer is scheduled to stand trial in Iron County in March 2023.

