Heartland Votes

Former southwest Missouri High School basketball coach faces new charges

Charles Dryer/Iron County Jail
Charles Dryer/Iron County Jail(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 9:08 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERMITAGE, Mo. (KY3) - A former southwest Missouri High School basketball coach faces new charges alleging sex crimes.

Charles Dwayne Dryer, 44, was charged in Hickory County Tuesday with two felony counts of statutory sodomy and one felony count of statutory rape. Online court records indicate the charges stem from an incident in 2011.

There is a warrant from Hickory County for Dryer’s arrest.

Dryer already faces several sex crimes charges for incidents involving students attending an Iron County school. He’s charged with forcible rape, sodomy, statutory rape, and sexual contact with a student.

Investigators say the incidents date back to the 2007-2008 school year. Dryer was a coach in the Iron County School District. Investigators say Dryer had sexual relations with multiple students. One student told investigators she continued a relationship because she was worried about failing a class with Dryer.

Dryer is scheduled to stand trial in Iron County in March 2023.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic was backed up at Benton exit 80 on I-55 southbound during the morning commute Tuesday. ...
Cape Girardeau man killed in early morning crash on I-55 near Benton, Mo.
“I want this company to come and pick it up,” Harrison said. “And if they do, all is well that...
Phoenix homeowner finds over a ton of mulch dumped in her driveway
Jimmy Dale Hicks was wanted by the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department for questioning on...
Man police considered dangerous found, taken into custody
Crews from multiple agencies responded Tuesday morning to a grain bin rescue in near Etowah in...
Man rescued from grain bin ‘awake and talking’
Oklahoma police say suspect in killings of 4 people at marijuana farm has been arrested in...
Oklahoma police: Suspect nabbed in killings of 4 at pot farm

Latest News

Attorneys lead coalition to suspend Pink Energy customer payments
Attorneys lead coalition to suspend Pink Energy customer payments
Five-year-old Teddy Sambursky smiles outside his home taking a break from playing with his...
Tough Like Teddy
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson will name a new attorney general on Wednesday, Nov. 23.
Mo. Gov. Parson to name new attorney general on Wed.
Tough Like Teddy part 1.
Tough Like Teddy pt. 1
Tough Like Teddy part 2.
Tough Like Teddy pt. 2