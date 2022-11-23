First Alert: Warm day with more clouds ahead of rainy Thanksgiving

(KFVS) - Expect increasing clouds throughout the day, but it will still be dry and very mild.

Afternoon highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

This evening is also looking dry and mild.

Rain moves into the Heartland from the west early Thanksgiving morning and sticks around the rest of the day.

Storms are not expected.

There will be pockets of moderate rainfall, but most showers will be light.

Temperatures will still be mild in the 50s.

Showers become more scattered by the evening hours and become lighter.

Friday morning is trending drier, but a few sprinkles are possible.

Clouds will continue to decrease throughout Friday ahead of more rain Saturday.

We’ll get a break from rain on Sunday and Monday before yet another system Tuesday and Wednesday.

Temperatures will also remain steady in the 50s through the holiday weekend.

