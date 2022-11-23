Heartland Votes

Dry today, rain moves in on Thanksgiving

First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 11/23
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 6:08 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Clouds will be on the increase today, but temperatures will still be mild. Highs today will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Rain will push into parts of southeast Missouri early on Thursday and push north and east through the day. Most of the rain will be light, with a few pockets of moderate showers possible in southwestern parts of the Heartland. Scattered showers expected through the evening and overnight hours on Thanksgiving. Drier weather will take over by Black Friday, with a small chance of shower early. Most of Friday looks dry with decreasing clouds. Then more rain pushes into the Heartland on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic was backed up at Benton exit 80 on I-55 southbound during the morning commute Tuesday. ...
Cape Girardeau man killed in early morning crash on I-55 near Benton, Mo.
“I want this company to come and pick it up,” Harrison said. “And if they do, all is well that...
Phoenix homeowner finds over a ton of mulch dumped in her driveway
Jimmy Dale Hicks was wanted by the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department for questioning on...
Man police considered dangerous found, taken into custody
Crews from multiple agencies responded Tuesday morning to a grain bin rescue in near Etowah in...
Man rescued from grain bin ‘awake and talking’
Oklahoma police say suspect in killings of 4 people at marijuana farm has been arrested in...
Oklahoma police: Suspect nabbed in killings of 4 at pot farm

Latest News

First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 11/23
First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 11/23
Your First Alert forecast at 10 p.m. on 11/22.
First Alert 10pm forecast 11/22
Your First Alert forecast at 9 p.m. on 11/22.
First Alert 9pm forecast on 11/22
Your First Alert forecast at 6 p.m. on 11/22.
First Alert 6pm forecast on 11/22