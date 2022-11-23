Dry today, rain moves in on Thanksgiving

Clouds will be on the increase today, but temperatures will still be mild. Highs today will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Rain will push into parts of southeast Missouri early on Thursday and push north and east through the day. Most of the rain will be light, with a few pockets of moderate showers possible in southwestern parts of the Heartland. Scattered showers expected through the evening and overnight hours on Thanksgiving. Drier weather will take over by Black Friday, with a small chance of shower early. Most of Friday looks dry with decreasing clouds. Then more rain pushes into the Heartland on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.