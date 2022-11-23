Dozens of Southeast Missouri businesses help Cape Shrine Club through holiday event

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Businesses across the Southeast Missouri area are teaming up to help out children through a local organization.

It’s called the Parade of Trees in which 30 businesses each offer a chance for people to win prizes with the money collected going to the Cape Shrine Club.

Business representatives tell us it’s important to join together to help meet the needs of the local children.

“You have all of these giant corporations and stuff that help big cities, they help out,” John Sinclair Nissan Client Advisor Kaylyn Essner said. “But we need something local that does help the children of Cape Girardeau and the surrounding counties. The Cape Shrine Club really does do that.”

“The Shrine Club is a great organization that help people out,” Don Carlos Owner Victor Cruz said. “The more we help it’s just better for our community.”

The Cape Shrine Club helps aid children receiving treatment through Shriner’s Hospital and community events.

“It helps the children in the area who are patients in the hospital,” Cape Shrine Club member Chuck Stratton said. “We have 22 hospitals around the country. It helps the patients locally. We do stuff with them like Christmas party, if we need to take them to the hospital then we’ll take them to the hospital to get their treatments.”

The Parade of Trees is a new program in which local businesses from Scott, Cape Girardeau, and Bollinger Counties wanted to take part in.

“Each one of the businesses put up a tree with a minimum value of $300,” Stratton said. “You’re going to be able to win that tree. You go to that business, shop there at the business or just go in and buy a ticket. Tickets are $1 so that $1 will win this entire package.”

Another goal with the Parade of Trees program is drawing in more customers for the local businesses.

“We’re hoping to get people who would never go in some of these stores, that never shop there, to learn that this place is here, it’s Small Business Saturday, shop local, save local,” Stratton said. “Check these businesses out and buy a raffle ticket while you’re there and win cool stuff.”

“I definitely think it’s brought customers into the dealership,” Essner said. “Even if they’re not here to shop for a vehicle, it gets them in, lets us at least talk to them, be their friend. That kind of thing. Another thing that it’s done is it has allowed us to bring in the service customers. It strikes conversation while they’re here.”

For Cruz, they have several locations in the area. He said it’s great to see so much support.

“Thank you everybody for supporting us,” Cruz said. “We sell the tickets in Cape, Jackson and Chaffee and I really appreciate everybody.”

Entries for the prize drawings will cease on December 3rd. Drawings for the prizes for each business will be on December 5th.

