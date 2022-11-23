Heartland Votes

Albert Pujols wins NL Comeback Player of the Year

St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols celebrates after hitting a solo home run during the third...
St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols celebrates after hitting a solo home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Brenden Schaeffer
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - As if there was any doubt, Tuesday’s announcement made it official.

The storybook ending to the illustrious MLB career of Albert Pujols was cemented with yet another award Tuesday, as it was revealed that Pujols has been named National League Comeback Player of the Year by Major League Baseball.

The magical second-half run for Pujols included 18 home runs and an incredible 1.103 OPS following the All-Star Game festivities that saw Pujols rejuvenated by a memorable showing in the Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Pujols finished the season with an .895 OPS, his best mark since 2011, the final year of his initial run with the Cardinals. Pujols also slugged 24 home runs to end his career with 703 homers, becoming the fourth player in MLB history to reach the distinguished plateau of 700 home runs.

Pujols becomes the third Cardinal to win the NL Comeback Player of the Year Award, joining former teammates Chris Carpenter and Lance Berkman, who claimed the NL CPOTY honors in 2009 and 2011, respectively.

Justin Verlander was a no-brainer selection for the Comeback Player of the Year Award in the American League after the Astros’ pitcher won the AL Cy Young Award last week in a unanimous vote. Former Cardinal Matt Carpenter also received consideration in the voting on the American League side after bouncing back from a couple of rough seasons to end his tenure in St. Louis. With New York, Carpenter posted an OPS of 1.138 in 154 plate appearances.

