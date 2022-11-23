Heartland Votes

AAA expects 3rd busiest travel weekend since they started recording the numbers in 2000

AAA expects this to be the third busiest travel weekend since they started recording the travel figures in 2000.(Colin Baillie)
By Colin Baillie
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Those hitting the road throughout the holiday weekend will be part of more than 40 million travelers nationwide.

A spokesperson from AAA said they are expecting this to be the third busiest Thanksgiving travel weekend since they started recording these travel figures in 2000.

“We know it’s going to be a busy holiday weekend,” Nick Chabarria, AAA Missouri spokesperson, said. “Travel is overall expected to be up about a percent and a half from last year.”

He said more than 54 million people will be traveling in the U.S. with 48 million of those on the roadways.

“Really with the peak travel times that most people are out on the roads between 11 and 8 p.m. So if you’re planning to leave a little later in the evening, you may be on the tail end of some of that heavier congestion,” he explained. “Again, if you’re traveling tomorrow we recommend leaving earlier in the morning to avoid some of that heavy rush.”

Illinois State Police will be out in full force patrolling the interstates this weekend.

“They’re going to be focusing on specific violations, so either driving under the influence or distracted driving, failure to wear your seatbelt,” Jason Wilson, public information officer for ISP, said.

Wilson gave these reminders for those heading out on the roads.

“Please take a breath, relax and understand that the roadways are going to be more congested than usual. That normal route that you’re taking, it might take a little bit longer to get there. So give yourself plenty of time. Make sure you use your turn signals when you need to change lanes. The best way to not get hit is be predictable,” Wilson said.

If there is any positive this Thanksgiving season, drivers will notice lower gas prices.

“Certainly drivers this weekend that are heading out will be met with some of the lowest prices we’ve seen since February of this year, so we know it’s some much-needed relief at the pump for drivers dealing with record high prices throughout the summer,” Chabarria said.

He said that across Missouri, they are expecting about a million travelers and in Illinois about 2.8 million.

