31st annual Carbondale Lights Fantastic Parade scheduled for Dec. 3
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 7:25 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The 31st annual Carbondale Lights Fantastic Parade will be Saturday, December 3.
The parade will start at 6 p.m. along Illinois Avenue.
According to the city, street closures for the parade start at 5 p.m.
See a detour map from the city below.
Other holiday events in Carbondale will include the tree lighting on Dec. 1 and 44th Annual Holiday Craft Sale Dec. 1-3.
You can click here for more information on those and others.
