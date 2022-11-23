Heartland Votes

31st annual Carbondale Lights Fantastic Parade scheduled for Dec. 3

FILE PHOTO. The 31st annual Carbondale Lights Fantastic Parade will be Saturday, December 3.
By Amber Ruch
Nov. 22, 2022
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The 31st annual Carbondale Lights Fantastic Parade will be Saturday, December 3.

The parade will start at 6 p.m. along Illinois Avenue.

According to the city, street closures for the parade start at 5 p.m.

See a detour map from the city below.

A detour map for the Carbondale Lights Fantastic Parade.
A detour map for the Carbondale Lights Fantastic Parade.(City of Carbondale)

Other holiday events in Carbondale will include the tree lighting on Dec. 1 and 44th Annual Holiday Craft Sale Dec. 1-3.

You can click here for more information on those and others.

