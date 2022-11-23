2 people charged in connection with investigation into puppies dumped side of Hickman Co. road

HICKMAN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two people were charged in connection with an investigation after some puppies were dumped on the side of the road.

According to a Facebook post by the Hickman County Sheriff’s Office, a man called them on Thursday, November 17 to report some puppies that were dumped on the side of the road. He said he took the puppies home and posted about them on his personal Facebook page.

Deputies say as a result of the investigation, Donovan Franklin and Brooke Bodkin, of Fulgham, are facing charges including nine counts of second-degree cruelty to animals.

At this time, deputies say most of the puppies have found new homes.

