Heartland Votes

Woman accused of shooting car with kids inside during fight fueled by social media

McKee was arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 6:03 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman was arrested on three counts of attempted second-degree murder after she allegedly fired shots at a vehicle occupied by minors during a fight fueled by a social media post.

According to arrest records, on Nov. 17 around 9 p.m., homicide detectives with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to investigate a shooting after reports of a physical altercation that led to shots being fired.

Deputies were told there were no reported injuries in the incident.

During the investigation, a victim told detectives Whitney McKee, 30, arrived in the parking lot of the victim’s place of employment driving a white Mercedes SUV.

Arrest records say McKee aggressively got out of her car and started arguing with the victim about a post on social media. During the argument, McKee allegedly “viciously attacked and beat her.”

McKee reportedly returned to her car to get a gun and started hitting the windows of the occupied vehicle with the gun. Arrest documents show that’s when she shot at the vehicle.

A 5-year-old and a 12-year-old were in the back seat of the car at the time.

Deputies report the woman had numerous injuries to her face and neck.

Detectives investigating the scene found a shell casing and a live round.

There were also damages to the car that showed it had been hit by a gun.

McKee was arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. She is also facing one count of simple criminal damage to property and one count of simple battery.

