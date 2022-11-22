Heartland Votes

West Frankfort firefighters investigate ventilation smoke issue at junior high school

School leaders and firefighters are reassuring parents that their students are safe as they investigate an issue with an HVAC unit at Central Junior High School.(Brittany Jacob/KFVS)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (KFVS) - School leaders and firefighters are reassuring parents that their students are safe as they investigate an issue with an HVAC unit at Central Junior High School.

According to the school, junior high students were evacuated to the Frankfort Intermediate School (FIS) gymnasium shortly after 8:30 a.m. as firefighters responded.

School leaders sent out an alert to parents stating there was a smoke issue with the ventilation system and students would be dismissed early to their parents.

Students could be picked up at the FIS office.

Those who could not be picked will remain at FIS for the rest of the day.

All other students would remain in session.

In a text alert, West Frankfort Fire Chief Derek Sailliez stated they were investigating the issue and there was no threat to the safety of students.

The chief said there was no cause for alarm.

