Heartland Votes

WBTV mourning the loss of meteorologist Jason Myers, pilot Chip Tayag

The two people were killed in a helicopter crash.
“The WBTV family is grieving a terrible loss."
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 2:07 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers and Sky3 pilot Chip Tayag were killed in a helicopter crash early Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened near Interstate 77 at the Nations Ford Road exit.

WBTV issued the following statement following the crash:

“The WBTV family is grieving a terrible loss. Our news helicopter Sky3 crashed mid-day Tuesday with two of our colleagues on board. Meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag lost their lives. We are working to comfort their families in this difficult time. We appreciate the outpouring of support for our staff and your continued prayers for their families.”

Myers grew up in Union and Catawba counties and watched WBTV as a child. His career took him to Raleigh, Texas and Virginia before he came back home to the Charlotte area.

He married his childhood friend, Jillian, and the two have four children together.

Tayag came to WBTV in 2017 as an ENG pilot operating Sky3.

He had been a pilot for more than 20 years.

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the crash.

“Tragically there are two people who will not be going home and spending the holidays with their loved ones. I ask that we pray for the families,” Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings said in a press conference about the crash.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmy Dale Hicks was wanted by the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department for questioning on...
Man police considered dangerous found, taken into custody
A man has been released from the hospital after he was shot at a bar in Butler County, Mo.
Man recovering after being shot in chest at Butler Co. bar
Traffic was backed up at Benton exit 80 on I-55 southbound during the morning commute Tuesday. ...
Cape Girardeau man killed in early morning crash on I-55 near Benton, Mo.
Niarobi Montaze Brooks, 28 of Union City, Tenn., is accused of leading Pulaski County, Ill. and...
Man arrested after police chase in two states
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office called Monday's wreck on I-57 at the 91 milepost a...
3 injured in “major” multi-vehicle crash on I-57 in Jefferson County, Ill. on Monday

Latest News

Crews from multiple agencies responded Tuesday morning to a grain bin rescue in near Etowah in...
Man rescued from grain bin, ‘awake and talking’
Gov.-elect John Y. Brown in 1979 talking to the media about his election win.
Former Kentucky Gov. John Y. Brown Jr. dies
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects