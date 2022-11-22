Travel agency offers tips if you want to go to Montana and support Redhawks football

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - If you are looking to support the SEMO Redhawks Football team in person in Montana, there’s a couple things you should know.

The SEMO Redhawks face the Montana Grizzlies in a first-round matchup in the FCS Playoffs in Missoula, Montana on Saturday, November 26 at 9 p.m. CT.

Carolyn Sandgren-Kempf is a travel expert with Elite Travel in Cape Girardeau.

She said there are several ways to get there, including flying, driving and by train. However, considering it’s a holiday weekend and the game being days away, it’s about the same cost whichever way you decide to go.

“I think driving is a great option if you enjoy a road trip because it’s such a beautiful, scenic area to go. Of course, it’s not as fast to go there and with gas prices being what they are, staying at a hotel and your restaurants, it might be a wash,” she explained.

If you choose to fly, she said there wouldn’t be a direct flight option, so you would have to connect with another airport to get there. Plus, there are other factors to consider.

“You can go by airfare but this is a holiday weekend so airfares are traditionally very high this weekend,” Sandgren-Kempf said. “Also, the closer you get to travel departure, the higher the rates go. Right now, airfare is running about $900.”

If you choose to drive, she said you will be looking at hotel and food costs as well. However, a vehicle would give you more freedom to visit other places as well along your trip.

“If you want to drive, you can actually rent a car here in Cape,” Sandgren-Kempf said. “That’s only going to run you about $300 for about four days, but that’s a 25-hour drive, a little over 1,700 miles. So, if you have that amount of time, a day or two to get there then you can drive.”

Sandgren-Kempf also said going by train is an option as they have departures from St. Louis and Carbondale.

Of course, you will also need a place to sleep at a hotel around the Missoula area. One particular hotel near the stadium offers a room with one king bed with a mountain view for two adults, a free hot breakfast and free parking for $177 plus tax a night.

Sandgren-Kempf also said while you’re in the area, if you have time, to check out some of the scenic areas there including Glacier National Park and Yellowstone.

