Heartland Votes

Deadly 2-vehicle crash shuts down I-55 southbound at Benton, Mo. exit

I-55 southbound traffic is being diverted at Benton exit 80 because of a deadly crash at the...
I-55 southbound traffic is being diverted at Benton exit 80 because of a deadly crash at the 75.8 mile marker.(Source: Google Maps)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 6:46 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Interstate 55 southbound is shutdown at the Benton exit, also marked as exit 80.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), crews are on the scene of a deadly crash at the southbound 75.8 mile marker of I-55.

MSHP said the crash involves a commercial vehicle and a passenger vehicle.

Traffic is being diverted at the Benton exit.

Drivers are then advised to take either U.S. Highway 61 or Route H to get back onto I-55 southbound.

Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) crews will be helping divert traffic onto U.S. Highway 61.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is assisting at the scene.

I-55 northbound traffic is not affected by the crash.

