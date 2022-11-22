SEMO’s Hess and Matukewicz, UTM’s Ford and Franklin headline OVC Football Honors
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - OVC co-champions Southeast Missouri University and UT Martin each took home two of the four major 2022 Ohio Valley Conference football awards.
Southeast Missouri senior running back Geno Hess was named Offensive Player of the Year while his coach, Tom Matukewicz, was named the OVC Coach of the Year.
UT Martin graduate student linebacker John H. Ford II was named the Defensive Player of the Year while Skyhawks running back Sam Franklin was named Freshman of the Year.
UT Martin led the way with 23 selection across the three teams, including 13 first-team and seven second-team selections.
Southeast Missouri had 15 selections (including 10 first-team picks) while Lindenwood and Eastern Illinois had 12 selections apiece (five of EIU’s picks came on special teams).
The All-OVC first-team included seven graduate students, 14 seniors, five juniors, seven sophomores and a freshmen while the second-team included two graduate students, 13 seniors, four juniors, 14 sophomores and four freshmen.
2022 All-OVC Football Team and Awards
- OVC Offensive Player of the Year: Geno Hess (RB), Southeast Missouri
- OVC Defensive Player of the Year: John H. Ford II (LB), UT Martin
- OVC Freshman of the Year: Sam Franklin (RB), UT Martin
- OVC Coach of the Year: Tom Matukewicz, Southeast Missouri
FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE
- QB - Cade Brister, Lindenwood
- RB - Geno Hess, Southeast Missouri
- RB - Zak Wallace, UT Martin
- WR - Payton Rose, Lindenwood
- WR - Ryan Flournoy, Southeast Missouri
- WR - Johnny King, Southeast Missouri
- WR - Colton Dowell, UT Martin
- TE - DJ Nelson, UT Martin
- OC - Zach Gieg, Southeast Missouri
- OC - Matthan Hatchie, UT Martin
- LT - Gavin Olson, UT Martin
- LT - Blake Rogenhofer, Lindenwood RT - Nate Korte, Southeast Missouri
- LG - Shyron Rodgers, Southeast Missouri
- RG - D’Marius Warren, UT Martin
FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE
- DE - Daylan Dotson, UT Martin
- DT - Terray Jones, Tennessee State
- DT - Cameron Leach, Eastern Illinois
- DE - Terrell Allen, Tennessee State
- OLB - TJ Neal, UT Martin
- ILB - John H. Ford II, UT Martin
- ILB - Bryce Norman, Southeast Missouri
- ILB - Rob Hicks, UT Martin
- OLB - Elijawah Tolbert, Eastern Illinois
- CB - Shaun Lewis, UT Martin
- SAF - Josh Reliford, Tennessee Tech
- SAF - Deven Sims, UT Martin
- CB - Darion Bolden, Lindenwood
- NICKEL - Lawrence Johnson, Southeast Missouri
FIRST-TEAM SPECIALISTS
- K - Stone Galloway, Eastern Illinois
- P - Trey Wilhoit, Eastern Illinois
- KR - Dalyn McDonald, Southeast Missouri
- PR - Dalyn McDonald, Southeast Missouri
- LS - Brock Powers, UT Martin
SECOND-TEAM OFFENSE
- QB - Dresser Winn, UT Martin
- RB - David Gist, Tennessee Tech
- RB - Sam Franklin, UT Martin
- WR - Kobe Smith, Lindenwood
- WR - DeVonte Tanksley, UT Martin
- WR - Taylor Shields, Murray State
- WR - JJ Holloman, Tennessee State
- TE - Will Weidemann, Southeast Missouri
- OC - Levi Nesler, Murray State
- OC/OG - Nate Hodnett, Tennessee Tech
- RT - Lamar Morgan, UT Martin
- LT - Chad Strickland, Eastern Illinois
- RT - Ethan Johnson, Lindenwood
- LG - Jared Russell, UT Martin
- LG - Gareth Warren, Lindenwood
SECOND-TEAM DEFENSE
- DE - Sterlin Williams, Lindenwood
- DT - Steven Lewis, Southeast Missouri
- DT - Kail Dava, Tennessee Tech
- DE - Kobe McClendon, Lindenwood
- OLB - Keandre Booker, Southeast Missouri
- ILB - Colin Bohanek, Eastern Illinois
- ILB - Eric Samuta, Murray State #&
- ILB - Jahsun Bryant, Tennessee State
- ILB - Seth Carlisle, Tennessee Tech
- OLB - Cade Shupperd, Murray State
- OLB - K’Vaughan Pope, Tennessee State
- CB - Ty Leonard, Southeast Missouri
- SAF - Jordan Vincent, Eastern Illinois
- SAF - Ty Woods, UT Martin
- CB - Bryce Phillips, Tennessee State
- NICKEL - Nick Coates, Eastern Illinois
SECOND-TEAM SPECIALISTS
- K - Logan Seibert, Lindenwood
- K - Kaleb Mosley, Tennessee State
- P - Tyler Larco, UT Martin
- KR - Mark Aitken, Eastern Illinois
- PR - Cooper Willman, Eastern Illinois
- LS - Jack Valente, Eastern Illinois
ALL-NEWCOMER TEAM
- P - Trey Wilhoit, Eastern Illinois
- WR - Kobe Smith, Lindenwood
- DE - Kobe McClendon, Lindenwood
- LB - Cody Goatley, Murray State
- QB - Paxton DeLaurent, Southeast Missouri
- CB - Bryce Phillips, Tennessee State
- LB - K’Vaughan Pope, Tennessee State
- LB - Jacquez McGowan, Tennessee Tech
- RB - Sam Franklin, UT Martin
- WR - DeVonte Tanksley, UT Martin
- TE - DJ Nelson, UT Martin
According to the OVC, the All-Newcomer team is comprised of first-year players in the OVC - that can be either true freshmen, redshirt freshmen (four or less games played in 2021) or first-year transfers. The team consists of 11 total players and is not voted on by position.
There were six players on the All-OVC second-team specialists (2 K’s) and 16 players on the second-team defense (4 ILB’s, 3 OLB’s) due to ties in voting.
