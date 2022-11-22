SEMO’s Hess and Matukewicz, UTM’s Ford and Franklin headline OVC Football Honors

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - OVC co-champions Southeast Missouri University and UT Martin each took home two of the four major 2022 Ohio Valley Conference football awards.

Southeast Missouri senior running back Geno Hess was named Offensive Player of the Year while his coach, Tom Matukewicz, was named the OVC Coach of the Year.

UT Martin graduate student linebacker John H. Ford II was named the Defensive Player of the Year while Skyhawks running back Sam Franklin was named Freshman of the Year.

UT Martin led the way with 23 selection across the three teams, including 13 first-team and seven second-team selections.

Southeast Missouri had 15 selections (including 10 first-team picks) while Lindenwood and Eastern Illinois had 12 selections apiece (five of EIU’s picks came on special teams).

The All-OVC first-team included seven graduate students, 14 seniors, five juniors, seven sophomores and a freshmen while the second-team included two graduate students, 13 seniors, four juniors, 14 sophomores and four freshmen.

2022 All-OVC Football Team and Awards

OVC Offensive Player of the Year: Geno Hess (RB), Southeast Missouri

OVC Defensive Player of the Year: John H. Ford II (LB), UT Martin

OVC Freshman of the Year: Sam Franklin (RB), UT Martin

OVC Coach of the Year: Tom Matukewicz, Southeast Missouri

FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE

QB - Cade Brister, Lindenwood

RB - Geno Hess, Southeast Missouri

RB - Zak Wallace, UT Martin

WR - Payton Rose, Lindenwood

WR - Ryan Flournoy, Southeast Missouri

WR - Johnny King, Southeast Missouri

WR - Colton Dowell, UT Martin

TE - DJ Nelson, UT Martin

OC - Zach Gieg, Southeast Missouri

OC - Matthan Hatchie, UT Martin

LT - Gavin Olson, UT Martin

LT - Blake Rogenhofer, Lindenwood RT - Nate Korte, Southeast Missouri

LG - Shyron Rodgers, Southeast Missouri

RG - D’Marius Warren, UT Martin

FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE

DE - Daylan Dotson, UT Martin

DT - Terray Jones, Tennessee State

DT - Cameron Leach, Eastern Illinois

DE - Terrell Allen, Tennessee State

OLB - TJ Neal, UT Martin

ILB - John H. Ford II, UT Martin

ILB - Bryce Norman, Southeast Missouri

ILB - Rob Hicks, UT Martin

OLB - Elijawah Tolbert, Eastern Illinois

CB - Shaun Lewis, UT Martin

SAF - Josh Reliford, Tennessee Tech

SAF - Deven Sims, UT Martin

CB - Darion Bolden, Lindenwood

NICKEL - Lawrence Johnson, Southeast Missouri

FIRST-TEAM SPECIALISTS

K - Stone Galloway, Eastern Illinois

P - Trey Wilhoit, Eastern Illinois

KR - Dalyn McDonald, Southeast Missouri

PR - Dalyn McDonald, Southeast Missouri

LS - Brock Powers, UT Martin

SECOND-TEAM OFFENSE

QB - Dresser Winn, UT Martin

RB - David Gist, Tennessee Tech

RB - Sam Franklin, UT Martin

WR - Kobe Smith, Lindenwood

WR - DeVonte Tanksley, UT Martin

WR - Taylor Shields, Murray State

WR - JJ Holloman, Tennessee State

TE - Will Weidemann, Southeast Missouri

OC - Levi Nesler, Murray State

OC/OG - Nate Hodnett, Tennessee Tech

RT - Lamar Morgan, UT Martin

LT - Chad Strickland, Eastern Illinois

RT - Ethan Johnson, Lindenwood

LG - Jared Russell, UT Martin

LG - Gareth Warren, Lindenwood

SECOND-TEAM DEFENSE

DE - Sterlin Williams, Lindenwood

DT - Steven Lewis, Southeast Missouri

DT - Kail Dava, Tennessee Tech

DE - Kobe McClendon, Lindenwood

OLB - Keandre Booker, Southeast Missouri

ILB - Colin Bohanek, Eastern Illinois

ILB - Eric Samuta, Murray State #&

ILB - Jahsun Bryant, Tennessee State

ILB - Seth Carlisle, Tennessee Tech

OLB - Cade Shupperd, Murray State

OLB - K’Vaughan Pope, Tennessee State

CB - Ty Leonard, Southeast Missouri

SAF - Jordan Vincent, Eastern Illinois

SAF - Ty Woods, UT Martin

CB - Bryce Phillips, Tennessee State

NICKEL - Nick Coates, Eastern Illinois

SECOND-TEAM SPECIALISTS

K - Logan Seibert, Lindenwood

K - Kaleb Mosley, Tennessee State

P - Tyler Larco, UT Martin

KR - Mark Aitken, Eastern Illinois

PR - Cooper Willman, Eastern Illinois

LS - Jack Valente, Eastern Illinois

ALL-NEWCOMER TEAM

P - Trey Wilhoit, Eastern Illinois

WR - Kobe Smith, Lindenwood

DE - Kobe McClendon, Lindenwood

LB - Cody Goatley, Murray State

QB - Paxton DeLaurent, Southeast Missouri

CB - Bryce Phillips, Tennessee State

LB - K’Vaughan Pope, Tennessee State

LB - Jacquez McGowan, Tennessee Tech

RB - Sam Franklin, UT Martin

WR - DeVonte Tanksley, UT Martin

TE - DJ Nelson, UT Martin

According to the OVC, the All-Newcomer team is comprised of first-year players in the OVC - that can be either true freshmen, redshirt freshmen (four or less games played in 2021) or first-year transfers. The team consists of 11 total players and is not voted on by position.

There were six players on the All-OVC second-team specialists (2 K’s) and 16 players on the second-team defense (4 ILB’s, 3 OLB’s) due to ties in voting.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.