Heartland Votes

SEMO Food Bank nears opening new building in Jackson

SEMO Food Bank has new Jackson facility
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 8:02 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Another resource for food distribution is on the horizon as the SEMO Food Bank draws closer to opening their new facility in Jackson.

Crews are working on finishing up with installing furniture, baseboards and getting everything into place.

“We’re kind of finishing up the cosmetic aspect of it. Then, we’re going to start with the assembly,” SEMO Food Bank Chief Advancement Officer Sarah Garner said. “We’re going to be having a volunteer station here out of this location where our backpack program is, where our backpacks will be prepared. So, that still needs to be set up. Then, back in the warehouse, we will need to get our shelving up and everything in order to get all that brought in.”

Garner the second building is much needed since food insecurity has increased since the COVID pandemic hit.

“Prior to COVID we were feeding around 64,000 people every month,” Garner said. “Then COVID hit and that number went to 90,000. What that really showcased to them was if that’s going to be our new normal then the building in Sikeston is no longer big enough to hold all the food that we need to have.”

Garner said they hope to be open with a limited capacity by the end of the year with a full opening date in early 2023.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
Niarobi Montaze Brooks, 28 of Union City, Tenn., is accused of leading Pulaski County, Ill. and...
Man arrested after police chase in two states
Jimmy Dale Hicks is wanted by the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department for questioning on...
Police asking for help in finding man they consider dangerous
A man has been released from the hospital after he was shot at a bar in Butler County, Mo.
Man recovering after being shot in chest at Butler Co. bar
Daniel Maifield, 13, died after he was diagnosed with respiratory syncytial virus. He was one...
Boy, 13, dies days after being diagnosed with RSV

Latest News

SEMO Food Bank has new Jackson facility
SEMO Food Bank has new Jackson facility
Drivers going to notice lower prices at the pump for the upcoming Thanksgiving Holiday.
Drivers going to notice lower prices at the pump for the upcoming Thanksgiving Holiday
Back in March, Portageville council members voted to impeach Mayor Vince Berry for allegedly...
Impeachment of Portageville Mayor overturned
Parking restrictions announced ahead of Parade of Lights
Parking restrictions announced ahead of Parade of Lights