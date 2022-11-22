SEMO Food Bank nears opening new building in Jackson

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Another resource for food distribution is on the horizon as the SEMO Food Bank draws closer to opening their new facility in Jackson.

Crews are working on finishing up with installing furniture, baseboards and getting everything into place.

“We’re kind of finishing up the cosmetic aspect of it. Then, we’re going to start with the assembly,” SEMO Food Bank Chief Advancement Officer Sarah Garner said. “We’re going to be having a volunteer station here out of this location where our backpack program is, where our backpacks will be prepared. So, that still needs to be set up. Then, back in the warehouse, we will need to get our shelving up and everything in order to get all that brought in.”

Garner the second building is much needed since food insecurity has increased since the COVID pandemic hit.

“Prior to COVID we were feeding around 64,000 people every month,” Garner said. “Then COVID hit and that number went to 90,000. What that really showcased to them was if that’s going to be our new normal then the building in Sikeston is no longer big enough to hold all the food that we need to have.”

Garner said they hope to be open with a limited capacity by the end of the year with a full opening date in early 2023.

