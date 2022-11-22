Rain moving in for Thanksgiving.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. We enjoyed slightly warmer weather today and it looks as though we will get a repeat of that tomorrow before rain moves into the area on Thursday. For This evening we will see clear skies and light winds allowing for temperatures to drop quickly after midnight. Lows by morning will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

For your Wednesday we will see clouds increasing but we real reamin dry in the Heartland. It will be mild again with highs reaching the upper 50s and lower 60s.

For your Thanksgiving rain will spread across all of the Heartland throughout the day. It will be slightly cooler with highs reaching the lower to middle 50s.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.