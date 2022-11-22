Heartland Votes

Pulaski Co., Ill. business break-in under investigation

Deputies are investigating after a Karnak business was broken into.
Deputies are investigating after a Karnak business was broken into.(Storyblocks)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Deputies are investigating after a Karnak business was broken into.

According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to a 911 call about a possible break-in at a business on IL 169 in Karnak early Monday morning, November 21.

When deputies arrived, they found the rear entry door was broken into and several pieces of equipment had been damaged, along with an undetermined amount of cash taken from the business.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office at 618-748-9124.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic was backed up at Benton exit 80 on I-55 southbound during the morning commute Tuesday. ...
Cape Girardeau man killed in early morning crash on I-55 near Benton, Mo.
Jimmy Dale Hicks was wanted by the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department for questioning on...
Man police considered dangerous found, taken into custody
A man has been released from the hospital after he was shot at a bar in Butler County, Mo.
Man recovering after being shot in chest at Butler Co. bar
Niarobi Montaze Brooks, 28 of Union City, Tenn., is accused of leading Pulaski County, Ill. and...
Man arrested after police chase in two states
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office called Monday's wreck on I-57 at the 91 milepost a...
3 injured in “major” multi-vehicle crash on I-57 in Jefferson County, Ill. on Monday

Latest News

Old Town Cape, Inc. is partnering with SEMO Athletics to host a holiday market at Tuesday's...
Shop Small Holiday Market scheduled before SEMO men’s basketball game
Cape Girardeau man dies in early morning crash on I-55 near Benton, Mo.
Cape Girardeau man dies in early morning crash on I-55 near Benton, Mo.
The Lutheran Heritage Center and Museum is displaying uniquely decorated Christmas trees.
Lutheran Heritage Center and Museum displays uniquely decorated Christmas trees
Governor Mike Parson will announce his pick for Missouri attorney general on Wednesday morning,...
Gov. Parson to announce new Mo. attorney general