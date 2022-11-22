Pulaski Co., Ill. business break-in under investigation

PULASKI COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Deputies are investigating after a Karnak business was broken into.

According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to a 911 call about a possible break-in at a business on IL 169 in Karnak early Monday morning, November 21.

When deputies arrived, they found the rear entry door was broken into and several pieces of equipment had been damaged, along with an undetermined amount of cash taken from the business.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office at 618-748-9124.

