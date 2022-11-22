Heartland Votes

Jefferson County home destroyed as thieves go after scrap metal

Jefferson County home destroyed as thieves go after scrap metal
Jefferson County home destroyed as thieves go after scrap metal
By Russell Kinsaul
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 6:32 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a burglary at a mobile home on Brookstone Drive in House Springs. The thieves ripped out the sheetrock walls and removed most of the electrical wiring.

Stephanie McCracken owns the home.

“That is really hard, coming in here to see it like this. Because the amount of work and damage they did to this is so severe,” she said.

The thieves also stole the air conditioning condenser unit from the backyard, the furnace and electrical wiring from some of the appliances. Izaih Vernaci and his wife and children lived in the home until recently. He said the break-in happened sometime after he moved out earlier in the month.

“That’s a lot of damage. That’s a lot of money and damage. I don’t know, it’s a shame,” said Vernaci

McCracken said she’s training to be a midwife and works as a professional labor assistant, called a doula. But she rents out the mobile home and counts on the rental income.

“It was my main source of income,” said McCracken.

She admits that she took a chance and didn’t get insurance on the home, to save money. It’s all the more reason why the theft and damage are so devastating to her. She said knew of some possible suspects and shared the information with investigators.

A GoFundMe account has been created to help McCracken.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic was backed up at Benton exit 80 on I-55 southbound during the morning commute Tuesday. ...
Cape Girardeau man killed in early morning crash on I-55 near Benton, Mo.
“I want this company to come and pick it up,” Harrison said. “And if they do, all is well that...
Phoenix homeowner finds over a ton of mulch dumped in her driveway
Jimmy Dale Hicks was wanted by the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department for questioning on...
Man police considered dangerous found, taken into custody
Crews from multiple agencies responded Tuesday morning to a grain bin rescue in near Etowah in...
Man rescued from grain bin ‘awake and talking’
Oklahoma police say suspect in killings of 4 people at marijuana farm has been arrested in...
Oklahoma police: Suspect nabbed in killings of 4 at pot farm

Latest News

The Breakfast Show Too headlines 11/23
The Breakfast Show Too headlines 11/23
The FIT test is an at-home colon cancer screening test that requires no prescription or...
Health department offers cancer screening with flu shot
Caruthersville Police are investigating what caused a young child to be hospitalized.
Police: Young Caruthersville child flown to hospital for treatment of drugs
Southern Ill. retailers gear up for busiest shopping time of the year
Southern Ill. retailers gear up for busiest shopping time of the year
Attorneys lead coalition to suspend Pink Energy customer payments
Attorneys lead coalition to suspend Pink Energy customer payments