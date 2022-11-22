Herrin’s Hometown Christmas Winter Wonderland scheduled for Nov. 26
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - The Hometown Christmas Winter Wonderland will be Saturday, November 26.
According to a release from the Herrin Chamber of Commerce, events will go from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
You can meet Santa, play snow games, go sock ice skating and more.
Other events will include a live nativity, food trucks and Christmas music.
They said events are free, but you can donate a canned food item at one of the drop-off locations that day. All donations will go to the Herrin Food Pantry.
