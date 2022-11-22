Herrin’s Hometown Christmas Winter Wonderland scheduled for Nov. 26

HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - The Hometown Christmas Winter Wonderland will be Saturday, November 26.

According to a release from the Herrin Chamber of Commerce, events will go from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

You can meet Santa, play snow games, go sock ice skating and more.

Other events will include a live nativity, food trucks and Christmas music.

They said events are free, but you can donate a canned food item at one of the drop-off locations that day. All donations will go to the Herrin Food Pantry.

