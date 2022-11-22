Heartland Votes

Heartland museum displays Christmas trees, quilts in holiday exhibit

The Lutheran Heritage Center and Museum is displaying uniquely decorated Christmas trees.
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTENBURG, Mo. (KFVS) - A southeast Missouri museum is offering you the chance to take in a little history while getting in the Christmas spirit.

The Lutheran Heritage Center and Museum in Altenburg has 50 uniquely decorated trees for the holiday, complimented by a dozen themed quilts, each displaying something different representing the culture of the area.

Sally Buerck helped designed the trees for the exhibit. She said it’s great to be able to showcase this year after year.

“To be able to share it with the community, it’s just wonderful for everybody to come and see,” Buerck said. “Take a little time, it’s peaceful. If you’re not in the holiday spirit when you leave here, I think there’s something wrong.”

Buerck took a lot of time in deciding how to decorate the trees to pay homage to the season and the people in the area.

“Our theme this year is ‘It’s all about the Cross,’” Buerck said. “So, with that in mind, I then decide which trees best fit that theme and how to best display them so we can enjoy all their beauty.”

Carla Grebing is the Lutheran Heritage Center and Museum director. She said this exhibit brings in visitors from the local area, many different states across the country and even from overseas.

“This is our 18th Christmas tree display,” Grebing said. “We love opening the museum so people can come in, view the trees, view the quilts, and then also, we’re able to tell them the story of why this museum exists.”

Visitors are able to view the individual trees that are strategically placed in locations throughout the multiple rooms in the museum.

“Each tree is a little different and does have that storyboard with it to explain why it’s here, how it relates to East Perry County possibly,” Grebing said. “Of course, also why it’s about the Christmas season.”

The trees will be on display in the museum until January 15.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic was backed up at Benton exit 80 on I-55 southbound during the morning commute Tuesday. ...
Cape Girardeau man killed in early morning crash on I-55 near Benton, Mo.
Jimmy Dale Hicks was wanted by the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department for questioning on...
Man police considered dangerous found, taken into custody
A man has been released from the hospital after he was shot at a bar in Butler County, Mo.
Man recovering after being shot in chest at Butler Co. bar
Niarobi Montaze Brooks, 28 of Union City, Tenn., is accused of leading Pulaski County, Ill. and...
Man arrested after police chase in two states
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office called Monday's wreck on I-57 at the 91 milepost a...
3 injured in “major” multi-vehicle crash on I-57 in Jefferson County, Ill. on Monday

Latest News

Southern Illinois retailers are gearing up for the busiest shopping time of the year.
Southern Ill. retailers gear up for busiest shopping time of the year
SEMO football players are celebrating and holding up a trophy after claiming a share of the OVC...
Travel agency offers tips if you want to go to Montana and support Redhawks football
Old Town Cape, Inc. is partnering with SEMO Athletics to host a holiday market at Tuesday's...
Shop Small Holiday Market scheduled before SEMO men’s basketball game
Cape Girardeau man dies in early morning crash on I-55 near Benton, Mo.
Cape Girardeau man dies in early morning crash on I-55 near Benton, Mo.