Heartland museum displays Christmas trees, quilts in holiday exhibit

ALTENBURG, Mo. (KFVS) - A southeast Missouri museum is offering you the chance to take in a little history while getting in the Christmas spirit.

The Lutheran Heritage Center and Museum in Altenburg has 50 uniquely decorated trees for the holiday, complimented by a dozen themed quilts, each displaying something different representing the culture of the area.

Sally Buerck helped designed the trees for the exhibit. She said it’s great to be able to showcase this year after year.

“To be able to share it with the community, it’s just wonderful for everybody to come and see,” Buerck said. “Take a little time, it’s peaceful. If you’re not in the holiday spirit when you leave here, I think there’s something wrong.”

Buerck took a lot of time in deciding how to decorate the trees to pay homage to the season and the people in the area.

“Our theme this year is ‘It’s all about the Cross,’” Buerck said. “So, with that in mind, I then decide which trees best fit that theme and how to best display them so we can enjoy all their beauty.”

Carla Grebing is the Lutheran Heritage Center and Museum director. She said this exhibit brings in visitors from the local area, many different states across the country and even from overseas.

“This is our 18th Christmas tree display,” Grebing said. “We love opening the museum so people can come in, view the trees, view the quilts, and then also, we’re able to tell them the story of why this museum exists.”

Visitors are able to view the individual trees that are strategically placed in locations throughout the multiple rooms in the museum.

“Each tree is a little different and does have that storyboard with it to explain why it’s here, how it relates to East Perry County possibly,” Grebing said. “Of course, also why it’s about the Christmas season.”

The trees will be on display in the museum until January 15.

