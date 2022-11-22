Gov. Parson to announce new Mo. attorney general

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson will announce the new Missouri attorney general on Wednesday, November 23.

The news conference will be at 9:30 a.m. at the State Capitol.

Parson’s appointment will replace U.S. Senator-Elect Eric Schmitt as attorney general of the State of Missouri.

Earlier in November, Schmitt won the U.S. Senate seat previously held by Republican Roy Blunt.

