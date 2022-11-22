Heartland Votes

Gov. Parson to announce new Mo. attorney general

Governor Mike Parson will announce his pick for Missouri attorney general on Wednesday morning,...
Governor Mike Parson will announce his pick for Missouri attorney general on Wednesday morning, November 23.(Tim Bommel | Tim Bommel, House of Representatives)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson will announce the new Missouri attorney general on Wednesday, November 23.

The news conference will be at 9:30 a.m. at the State Capitol.

Parson’s appointment will replace U.S. Senator-Elect Eric Schmitt as attorney general of the State of Missouri.

Earlier in November, Schmitt won the U.S. Senate seat previously held by Republican Roy Blunt.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic was backed up at Benton exit 80 on I-55 southbound during the morning commute Tuesday. ...
Cape Girardeau man killed in early morning crash on I-55 near Benton, Mo.
Jimmy Dale Hicks was wanted by the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department for questioning on...
Man police considered dangerous found, taken into custody
A man has been released from the hospital after he was shot at a bar in Butler County, Mo.
Man recovering after being shot in chest at Butler Co. bar
Niarobi Montaze Brooks, 28 of Union City, Tenn., is accused of leading Pulaski County, Ill. and...
Man arrested after police chase in two states
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office called Monday's wreck on I-57 at the 91 milepost a...
3 injured in “major” multi-vehicle crash on I-57 in Jefferson County, Ill. on Monday

Latest News

Phillip Carnell was reported missing on Sunday, November 13 after he didn't return home from...
Funeral arrangements made for Sikeston grandfather found dead after going missing while hunting in Carter Co.
Chip Tayag and Jason Myers were killed in a helicopter crash Nov. 22, 2022.
WBTV mourning the loss of meteorologist Jason Myers, pilot Chip Tayag
Crews from multiple agencies responded Tuesday morning to a grain bin rescue in near Etowah in...
Man rescued from grain bin, ‘awake and talking’
Gov.-elect John Y. Brown in 1979 talking to the media about his election win.
Former Kentucky Gov. John Y. Brown Jr. dies