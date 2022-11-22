Heartland Votes

First Alert: Sunny & warmer today, ahead of rain chances on Thanksgiving

First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 11/22
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 5:08 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
(KFVS) - The warming trend continues today with temperatures even milder than yesterday.

Under sunny skies, afternoon highs will reach the upper 50s.

Overnight, temps drop back to near freezing to the upper 20s.

Wednesday is looking like the warmest day of the week.

Afternoon highs will be about 60 degrees!

Chances for scattered showers arrive Thanksgiving morning and increase throughout the day.

There could be some pockets of moderate rainfall.

Rain continues Thursday night and lingers into Friday morning before tapering off early.

The rest of Friday will be dry, cloudy and a bit cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Another system brings more rain on Saturday.

